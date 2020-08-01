From Nebraska Gift Shop Expands Downtown Footprint, Introduces Haymarket Mercantile

The beloved From Nebraska Gift Shop (www.fromne.com) downtown, owned by James Arthur Vineyard’s Jim and Barb Ballard, recently debuted their renovations and expansion into the former Licorice International store off of 8th and Q Streets. The new space has adopted the name The Haymarket Mercantile and will feature classic toys, a men’s gift section, and kitchen accessories, among other unique Nebraska collectables. The expansion allowed From Nebraska to reimagine their floor plan, knocking down a whole wall and adding a year-round Christmas Market and the Curveball Cider House, which will serve up delicious ciders from James Arthur. A ribbon-cutting celebration was held on July 24 with the Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA) to mark the official grand opening of The Haymarket Mercantile.

The Ballard’s purchased the From Nebraska storefront five years ago. Not only did the shop bring a James Arthur Vineyard tasting room into downtown Lincoln, but also unique Nebraska apparel, decor, and souvenirs that can’t be found anywhere else. Packed with history and nostalgia, From Nebraska welcomes many visitors from out of state who are looking to bring something back home with them or to send on to a loved one as a gift. When Jim and Barb were approached with the offer to lease the space next door, their eyes lit up with opportunity. Barb put her special touch on decisions throughout the renovation process, and she is thrilled to see her brain child come to life. Though COVID put a strain on their operations the last couple months, putting the brakes on many events that attracted people to their doorstep and forcing them to go strictly pick-up/delivery during quarantine, Jim and Barb were determined to see this expansion through.

Come visit the newly renovated From Nebraska Gift Shop and The Haymarket Mercantile addition—you’ll love all there is to see and experience. To learn more about items offered in-store or for delivery, visit www.fromne.com or call (402) 476-2455.