Greenfield’s New Fall Menu Features Old Favorites, Delicious New Twists

Greenfield’s (greenfieldscafe.com) recently announced the launch of their new fall menu, featuring pre-COVID mouthwatering favorites like their famous skillets and their delicious and fabulously garnished Bloody Marys. Their return items include the popular “Nebraska” skillet, a hearty breakfast dish featuring pulled pork, seasoned country potatoes, caramelized onions, jack cheddar cheese, and two eggs made your way. Pair the Nebraska, as pictured, with a Bloody Mary that’s garnished with bacon, celery, pickle, olives, and lime. In preparation for the cooler weather, you’ll also be happy to know that Greenfield’s is also serving one of their amazing made-from-scratch soups daily, which you can get on its own or as part of a lunch combo that includes a half sandwich or salad with it. Of course, it wouldn’t be fall without Greenfield’s Pumpkin Spice Pancakes, which make a perfect addition to any breakfast!

Beginning in November, Greenfield’s also is offering to do the holiday cooking for you! Order a holiday family meal, including oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, traditional sides, homemade rolls, and fruit cobblers that will satisfy even the pickiest of palates. Don’t forget to call the restaurant at (402) 420-3232 to reserve your family’s meal for the holidays, and be sure to follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@GreenfieldsCafe) to stay up-to-date on events and specials.

You can now get all your Greenfield’s favorites from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. for dine-in, pick-up, curbside, or delivery through Metro Dining Delivery, ChowNow, or DoorDash. If you have a special event, reserve your very own space after 2 p.m. with plenty of room for social distancing. Learn more about Greenfield’s or reserve a date and meal by visiting greenfieldscafe.com or by calling (402) 420-3232.