Greenleaf Commercial (www.greenleafcommercial.com) employs a full-time market analyst who tracks the market using a variety of tools and resources on a daily basis. In addition to utilizing information available on the subscription sites Costar, CCIM’s Site to do Business, and MRCIE, Greenleaf maintains multiple in-house databases using Realnex. The Realnex databases allow Greenleaf to track occupancy in over 10,000 properties in the Lincoln greater statistical area.

The Greenleaf Market Report is a semi-annual market report that includes trends in vacancy rates, absorption rates, asking rents, building permits, and notable transactions.

The comprehensive, real-time information they maintain in Realnex sets Greenleaf Commercial apart in terms of local market expertise. In addition to producing the Market Report, the Realnex databases allow their agents to have the most accurate and up-to-date market data when working with clients.

The reports are free and open to the public to download at greenleafcommerical.com/market-research.

Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate is a full-service commercial real estate company offering professional asset management services and brokerage services including leasing, sales, acquisitions, consulting, and development. They believe in building relationships and strive to understand each client’s objectives and develop a strategy to meet their specific needs. Whatever your commercial real estate needs might be, Greenleaf’s team of professionals is here to help you succeed. For more information on Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate, call (402) 467-2525 or check out the website at www.greenleafcommercial.com.