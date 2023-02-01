The 51st annual Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, produced by the Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL, www.hbal.org), will feature almost 200 exhibitors at the Lancaster Event Center. The event is set to take place February 10-12. Admission is $8 or $7 with a non-perishable food item for the Lincoln Food Bank. There is no admission fee for children 12 and under.

Exhibitors in Pavilions 1 and 4 will have great ideas for landscaping, decorating, remodeling, or building a new home. The show features the latest products on the market, both for the do-it-yourselfer and for people who want to hire a professional. Many exhibitors are focusing on building green and increased energy efficiencies. A list of exhibitors is available on HBAL’s website at www.hbal.org.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Food Bank House – Remodelers Council of Lincoln built a frame house and will fill the walls with donated non-perishable food. Each year more than 2,500lbs of food are donated to the Food Bank of Lincoln.

Kids Square – Kids Square will feature presentations by Wildlife Encounters as well as fun activities for kids including balloon creations, face painting, fun projects, and games.

The Home Builders Association of Lincoln is a visible, effective, and respected trade association which promotes home building through professional education, member communication, and civic participation, and which represents builders and associated professionals in community, government, and industry forums. For more information, visit www.hbal.org.