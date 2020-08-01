HBAL’s Remodelers Council of Lincoln Hosts its 29th Annual Golf Fundraiser August 28

The Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL) (hbal.org) announced that its Remodelers Council is hosting its 29th Annual Golf Tournament benefiting the Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation on August 28 at Holmes Golf Course. About 120 golfers participate in the 18-hole, four-person Texas scramble each year. They enjoy hotdogs and hamburgers throughout the day and can win door and flag prizes following the tournament. Participation and sponsorship opportunities are still available at hbal.org/events/golf-tournaments.

Funds raised from the tournament will go directly to the Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) charitable, nonprofit organization that supports the educational and charitable activities of HBAL. The Foundation contributes to community service projects focused on housing, provides scholarships for students pursuing careers related to the building industry, and funds other industry related educational and research programs. Since 2010, the Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation has distributed more than $200,000 through their community projects and scholarship program.

The Home Builders Association of Lincoln is a visible, effective, and respected trade association that promotes home building through professional education, member communication, and civic participation, and represents builders and associated professionals in community, government, and industry forums. Learn more about the Home Builders Association of Lincoln online at hbal.org or call (402) 423-4225.