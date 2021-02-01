HBE Merges with Marvin E. Jewell & Co. to Enhance CPA Firm’s Services

HBE LLP (www.hbecpa.com), a leading Nebraska advisory and accounting firm, is pleased to announce a merger with the Lincoln firm of Marvin E. Jewell & Co., P.C. (MEJ) effective January 1. This combination, representing a partnership between two premier CPA firms with shared values, will provide enhanced services for clients and growth opportunities for team members. Founded in 1963, MEJ has served individuals and businesses for nearly 60 years.

Now operating as one firm, MEJ and HBE will deliver a broader range of services, using the latest technology platforms, to an expanded client base throughout Nebraska and Iowa. MEF Owner Carmen Standley has joined HBE as a partner with the firm. She and the former MEJ team members will continue serving clients from their existing office, at 8215 Northwoods Dr., STE 300, in Lincoln.

HBE is a leading provider of professional accounting and consulting services throughout Nebraska. Operating from multiple office locations in Lincoln, Norfolk, and Omaha, the firm offers a complete range of financial management services for businesses, not-for-profit and governmental organizations, niche industries, and individuals. These services include specialized advisory, tax, audit, data analytics, outsourced accounting and CFO solutions, personal financial planning, and wealth management. For more information, please visit www.hbecpa.com.