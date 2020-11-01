Heartland International Holds Metal Roofing and Advanced Roofing Systems Training

Heartland International (howiroofnow.com) invites current and aspiring roofing contractors to learn more about Conklin Roofing Systems at the upcoming Metal Roofing and Advanced Roofing Systems Training seminars on tap in Kansas City in November and December. The one-day Metal Roofing System Training will cover not only the application process of a Conklin MR® System but also will provide an overview about how to get started as a Conklin contractor and introduce strategies for making sales calls, quoting a roof, presenting proposals, and working with building owners. The next Metal Roofing System Training programs take place on November 19 and December 17.

The three-day Advanced Roofing Systems Training provides a more in-depth coverage of Conklin Roofing Systems and gives contractors a chance to participate in a hands-on construction of the systems using industry-standard tools and materials. Participants in this training must have completed a one-day Metal Roofing System Training program as a pre-qualification. The next Advanced Roofing Systems Training programs are set for November 11–13 and December 9–11.

For more information about the Heartland International, Inc. training programs, please visit heartland.conklinamerica.com and howiroofnow.com.