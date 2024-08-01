Community is important to the people of Husker Rehab (huskerrehab.com). They care about their patients as neighbors and friends, and they help support the communities they serve to keep them strong and vital. That’s why Husker Rehab makes a special effort to get involved as sponsors of numerous fundraising events such as St. Jude and Team Jack each year. They are active Teammate Mentors in Beatrice, Fairbury and Nebraska City locations and serve at Clinic with a Heart in Lincoln and participate with the Belmont community by support of the BCC summer program and supporters of Matt Talbot.

In addition to this, they sponsor Rotary groups, youth football, baseball and softball programs. Maintained Honor roll membership status with the Better Business Bureau and Chamber of commerce, Lincoln economic partnership development, LIBA and local high school boosters. Providing athletic training and injury care at School sporting events. Husker Rehab is not just here to help you through your recovery; they’re here for every aspect of your life including making sure your community is as strong as it can be.

At Husker Rehab, physical pain and dysfunction are personal. By listening and taking a holistic approach for evaluation the expert Therapists identify the source of the problem then work on treating the cause of pain and not just the symptoms. They get to know their patients and work hard to help them achieve their goals, back to what they love to do and back out into the community. Caring is the bottom line and it’s reflected in their core values. To learn more about their mission or to schedule an appointment visit huskerrehab.com.