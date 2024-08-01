James Arthur Vineyards (jamesarthurvineyards.com) is excited to announce that they will be present at the annual Nebraska Balloon & Wine Festival. This Festival is your chance to taste award-winning wines, see hot air balloons launch and balloon glows, and enjoy delicious foods, live entertainment and more. Free parking is also available! The festival admission is just $17 per person if you buy in advanced or $21 if you buy them at the festival entrance. General admission tickets are also available at the entrance at $15. Children are welcome with ages 5-12 being $8 per person and children under 5 being free! Get tickets at showofficeonline.com/NebraskaWineBalloon.

The festival takes place Friday, August 16 from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, August 17 from 3 to 11 p.m. Food and wine experience packages, VIP packages and helicopter rides are also available. Order your tickets today to enjoy James Arthur Vineyards wine while watching hot air balloons take to the sky.

James Arthur Vineyards is home to some of Nebraska’s finest wine Built on passion, dedication and old-fashion hard work, James Arthur Vineyards has built a business Nebraskans can be proud of. After all, it’s their home, love and livelihood. From their family to yours! Learn more at jamesarthurvineyards.com.