Tobacco Free Lancaster County (TFLC, tobaccofreelancastercounty.org) encourages you to mark your calendars for the 2023 Latino Festival September 16! Antelope Park Shildneck Bandshell will come alive from 2 to 7 p.m. with the Latino Festival’s lively tunes, captivating entertainment and delectable flavors. TFLC takes immense pride in sponsoring this annual fiesta, masterfully organized by El Centro de las Americas.

Throughout the year, TFLC and El Centro de las Americas collaborate on many initiatives to educate our community about the risks of tobacco use and provide resources supporting those battling nicotine addiction. Together, they’re on a mission to create a healthy, tobacco-free community.

The Latino Festival is an opportunity to learn and celebrate at the same time! Between the extraordinary performances and tasty bites, take a moment to stop by the TFLC booth to say “Hola!” They’re excited to celebrate with you and raise awareness for tobacco prevention in our community.

Funding is provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services/Tobacco Free Nebraska Program as a result of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

For more information about Tobacco Free Lancaster County, visit tobaccofreelancastercounty.org.