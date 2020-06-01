Krieser Drywall Uses AEROBARRIER™ to Ease Regulatory Burdens on Builders

With heightened air-leakage standards in the International Building Code (IBC), Krieser Drywall & Insulation (www.KrieserDrywall.com) is offering an all-in-one patented solution to help ease the increased burden the code places squarely on builders’ shoulders. The company is providing AEROBARRIER™ air sealing and blower-door testing for all new commercial and residential construction, delivering a cutting-edge, envelope-sealing technology that meets even the most aggressive air-leakage standards.

Nebraska has adopted the International Building Code (IBC) 2018, which goes into effect July 1, at which time every new construction project must meet the heightened standards. AEROBARRIER™ delivers a revolutionary technology that seals interior and exterior walls simultaneously and preforms a blower door test to verify the results in a one-step process. A computer does most of the work, including controlling the temperature, air pressure, humidity, and sealant distribution throughout the process.

The technology can seal all penetrations from a half inch to as miniscule as a human hair in mere hours. With AEROBARRIER™, there is no need for a separate blower door test. With this streamlined technology, there is no guesswork or wasted man-hours. It is designed with builders’ demanding schedules in mind.

Krieser Drywall & Insulation also offers certified blower-door testing performed by highly trained technicians to ensure an accurate, same-day result to verify that seal requirements are met. If you’re building in the Lincoln or surrounding area, let Krieser Drywall & Insulation take the guesswork out of the process. For more information, visit www.KrieserDrywall.com or call them at (402) 432-2031.