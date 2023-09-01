Krueger Development (kruegerdevelopment.com0 is proud to announce the relocation of Imperius Appliance Outlet, which sells new appliances with scratches and/or dents. Imperius Appliance Outlet recently moved into their new location in south Lincoln within the Trade Center. They have items on liquidation at up to 70% off retail prices; including refrigerators, stoves, washers and dryers, dishwashers, microwaves and more! They deliver, install and even finance. They have recently partnered with Acima to offer financing options.

They are excited to grow at their new location and offer great appliances for the people of Lincoln and its surroundings areas. At Imperius, they want everyone to know that they offer the “best prices in town, guaranteed.” Imperius Appliance Outlet is a locally owned business that opened at the beginning of 2023 with the goal of offering the best possible quality appliances at affordable prices and with personalized customer service. They believe that everyone should have a chance at owning new, quality appliances without breaking the bank or going into debt to get them. The core values they abide by are “transparency” and “friendliness.” Stop by to see their selection of appliances today.

For more information about Imperius Appliance Outlet, visit www.imperiusoutlet.myshopify.com, call (402) 412-1266 or email imperiusretail@gmail.com.

For more than 30 years, the family-owned and operated Krueger Development has contributed to Lincoln’s commercial and residential marketplace by developing communities, retail centers and multifamily residences. For more information about available commercial spaces, contact Krueger at (402) 423-7377 or visit kruegerdevelopment.com.