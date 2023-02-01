Krueger Development (kruegerdevelopment.com) client Mod Wattage Electric celebrated two years of business in December at their new location in Trade Center West. Mod Wattage Electric specializes in providing modern solutions for traditional concepts through service upgrades, electric vehicle chargers, hot tub and spa wiring, lamp and light fixture repair, and recently became the first authorized dealer of Oelo permanent exterior lighting in Lincoln. Employees have nearly 100 years of combined experience in residential, commercial, and industrial electrical service work, troubleshooting, remodels, and new construction.

Mod Wattage Electric, a family-run business, is woman-owned and operated by Megan McKay, daughter of Master Electrician Steve McKay. Prior to beginning a career as an electrician, Megan worked in public safety communications for 15 years, earned a Master of Arts in Management from Doane University in 2018, and serves on the board of directors for The Bridge Behavioral Health.

Visit Mod Wattage Electric in booth 4607 and 4608 at the Nebraska Builders Home and Garden Show February 10-12 to request a complimentary estimate and preview Lincoln’s newest options for permanent exterior lighting and other modern electrical solutions.

Appointments for service calls and free estimates can be booked online at www.modwattage.com, through email to modwattage@gmail.com, or by calling (402) 904-9459.

For more than 30 years, the family-owned and operated Krueger Development has contributed to Lincoln’s commercial and residential marketplace by developing communities, retail centers, and multifamily residences. For more information about available commercial spaces, contact Krueger at (402) 423-7377 or visit kruegerdevelopment.com.