Leadership Lincoln (leadershiplincoln.org) will be hosting their monthly Hot Topics Discussion on Wednesday, May 17 from noon-1 p.m. at Union Bank and Trust Community Room, 1825 Pine Lake Rd in Lincoln. It will also be available virtually on Facebook and over Zoom. This month’s discussion will be with David Haring, the executive director of the Lincoln Airport Authority. Rachel Barth will also be presenting.

The Lincoln Airport has been moving and shaking the last few years, and Leadership Lincoln is excited to lead the conversation on all of the airport’s exciting updates. The program will begin in person with a networking opportunity from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The program will begin at noon with a Q&A portion at 12:30 p.m., with the event to end at 1 p.m.

Leadership Lincoln was incorporated in 1985 after a group of community leaders gathered to discuss the future of Lincoln. Leadership Lincoln engages individuals from diverse backgrounds by providing them with the knowledge, experiences, skills and leadership tools that prepare them to become effective leaders within the community. Leadership Lincoln develops strong leaders for a stronger Lincoln. Learn more at www.leadershiplincoln.org.