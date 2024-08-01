This Thursday, June 20, in conjunction with KFOR Radio, Legacy Retirement Communities (LegacyRetirement.com) have the privilege of shining a light on the unsung heroes in the Lincoln community with the Jerry Joyce Living Legacy Awards and the Caring Heart Award. They were so grateful to be able to honor this year’s award recipients, Zach Schafer, Carla Hiatt and Dr. Bob Bleicher. They hosted a luncheon at Legacy Estates and presented the awards.

The 2024 recipients of the Jerry Joyce Living Legacy Award, Zach Schafer and Carla Hiatt, each received $2,500 for a nonprofits of their choice. Zach donated to his own nonprofit, Band of the Strong. Carla donated $1,500 to Live Well, Go Fish and $1,000 to Tabitha Health Meals on Wheels. Dr. Bob Bleicher was the recipient of the Caring Heart Award and received $1,000, which he donated to Mourning Hope Grief Center.

The Jerry Joyce Living Legacy Awards have been given since 2011, in memory of Jerry Joyce, founder of the Legacy Retirement Communities, to honor those in our Lincoln community who exhibit the same kind of quiet, giving spirit that Jerry had shown to others in his life. Congratulations to all of the Legacy Award winners for 2024, sponsored by Legacy Retirement Communities and KFOR Radio.

Legacy Retirement Communities continues to provide Lincoln with award-winning elegance, superior care and countless reasons to live an enriched life. Learn more at LegacyRetirement.com or call at (402) 436-3000.