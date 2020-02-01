LIBA to Host Annual Convention and Auction on March 12

LIBA’s ( www.liba.org) 2020 Convention and Auction – Free Enterprise Celebration – is set for Thursday, March 12, at Embassy Suites by Hilton. Join over 550 business and community leaders for a fun evening filled with networking, fundraising, and supporting local business. There will be a Business of Politics Reception at 4:30 p.m. and then the doors will officially open at 5 p.m.

Attendees will be able to bid on silent auction items throughout the night. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., during which LIBA will conduct an awards presentation to honor business leaders in the Lincoln community. The award categories include: Enterprising Gambler, Community Impact, LIBA Champion, Free Enterprise, Business Owner of the Year, and Lincoln Young Professional. Following the awards ceremony will be the live auction. If you would like to donate or underwrite an item for this year’s event, email yahsmin@liba.org.

Money raised during the evening from the live and silent auctions provides funding for a variety of programs and initiatives supported by both LIBA and the LIBA Foundation. Most notably, proceeds raised at the event go towards funding over $15,000 in youth scholarships. These scholarships are made available to high school seniors in Lancaster County who will be continuing their education at a two- or four-year accredited post-secondary Nebraska school. This is a great way to promote future Lincoln entrepreneurs and business owners! Funding also supports other local projects, such as Lincoln Public School’s Student Vote, a program through which LIBA helps educate students on the importance of voting.

Learn more about LIBA (Lincoln Independent Business Association) at www.liba.org. Individual tickets and corporate tables for the convention can be purchased online at one.bidpal.net/liba2020. Call the LIBA office at (402) 466-3419 with any questions.