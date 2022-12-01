The Lincoln Independent Business Association’s (LIBA, liba.org) monthly member luncheon on Tuesday, December 20 will feature Governor-elect Jim Pillen as the guest speaker. The luncheon is held in the Jasmine Room at the Grand Manse, 129 N 10th St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Non-member guests are welcome to attend the luncheon as well. The cost is $20 if you plan to eat. Food is catered by Venue Restaurant & Lounge. Seats are limited so attendees are asked to contact the LIBA to receive a link to reserve a spot ahead of time. This month’s luncheon is sponsored by Branched Oak Observatory, an astronomy park located just southeast of the Branched Oak Recreation Area 20 miles outside of Lincoln. The park is continually growing into a major astronomy education facility.

The Lincoln Independent Business Association is always invested in providing development and educational opportunities to their members with front-row access to leaders and decision makers in the Lincoln business community. Among their many mission-driven efforts, LIBA strives to support political candidates who understand and promote the free enterprise system. Learn more about becoming a member and other upcoming events at liba.org or call the office, now located at 3601 Calvert St., at (402) 466-3419.