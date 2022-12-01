Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen & Lounge (www.LilaMaesSouthernKitchen.com) has extended their dining room hours to now include lunch. The restaurant will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Lila Mae’s boasts weekly specials such as $0.75 Wing Wednesday, $5 starters on Tuesdays, and interchanging main course specials every week.

“Lila Mae’s is here to satisfy your craving for authentic southern dishes, as well as the cozy and welcoming environment that it’s served in. Please don’t hesitate to reach out for more information; we can’t wait to see you,” said Owner Tramesha Cruse.

Lila Mae’s Southern Kitchen & Lounge brings authentic Nashville Hot Chicken and other southern fare to Lincoln! Enjoy soul and comfort food like shrimp and grits, smothered pork chops, greens, peach cobbler, and many other favorites. At Lila Mae’s, they believe that food, family, and friends are the sugar in their tea, and they want to bring that same down-home feeling to their guests. They are located at 2110 Winthrop Rd. To learn more about Lila Mae’s, contact Tramesha at (531) 510-0890 or visit www.LilaMaesSouthernKitchen.com.