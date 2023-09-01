Red Way and the Lincoln Airport (lincolnairport.com) are delighted to announce the addition of two exciting new winter destinations to their flight network. Starting December 1, twice weekly nonstop flights to Tampa, Florida (TPA), will take off. Starting December 8, twice weekly nonstop flights will take off to Phoenix, Arizona (PHX). These new routes will offer travelers even more opportunities to escape the winter blues and enjoy the wonders of these fantastic cities.

Red Way is also extending its existing nonstop services to Orlando, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Travelers can continue to take advantage of twice-weekly flights to Orlando (MCO) and Las Vegas (LAS) on Thursdays and Sundays. These popular routes have been in high demand, and Red Way is thrilled to enhance its services to accommodate winter travelers.

Flights will typically operate twice weekly. Tampa and Phoenix will operate on Monday and Friday, whereas Orlando and Las Vegas will continue to operate on Thursday and Sunday. In response to increased demand over the holiday season, Red Way has scheduled additional flights in December to provide travelers with more options. The updated winter schedule is now available for booking on Red Way’s official website (goflyred.com).

Lincoln Airport and Red Way invite everyone to explore their websites to take advantage of special offerings and plan their travel accordingly. Visit goflyred.com and lincolnairport.com to learn more. Flights are public charters offered by GlobalX Air Tours, LLC and operated by Global Crossing Airlines, Inc.