Lincoln Airport Authority (lincolnairport.com) is thrilled to share some exciting news with dedicated Lincoln Airport passengers! As part of their ongoing commitment to enhancing travelers’ experiences, they’re pleased to announce the nearing completion of a brand-new LNK Flyer’s Club Lounge.

Located conveniently behind N-Flight, their new pub and market, the lounge opened its doors in October, ushering in a new era of luxury and convenience for LNK’s most frequent travelers. Access is granted to those who fly out of LNK more than eight times a year. Eligible passengers can apply for access online at LincolnAirport.com/flyersclub. Upon approval, individuals receive a key card that grants them access to the lounge.

The Flyer’s Club is designed to create an exclusive atmosphere that sets it apart from the rest of their newly remodeled terminal. One of the exciting features of the lounge is the designated workspace. This dedicated area is designed to cater to travelers who need to stay productive while on the go. With delicious snacks, complimentary beverages and a sunny view, you’ll have everything you need to catch up on emails or prepare for important tasks. This space is sure to be a valuable addition to Lincoln’s airport.

The Lincoln Airport, owned and operated by the Lincoln Airport Authority, is a calm, hassle-free travel spot for the people of Nebraska. For more information about flights and services, visit lincolnairport.com or call (402) 458-2480.