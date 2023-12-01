On November 1, Lincoln Coin & Bullion (LincolnCoinandBullion.com) celebrated their four-year-anniversary under the ownership of Pat and Jennifer Moran.

Over the past four years, they have continued their growth as a full-scale precious metal bullion dealer that serves those purchasing and selling three- to seven-figures of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion along with historic currency collections (numismatic coins and bills).

Lincoln Coin & Bullion has seen consistent growth over the past four years serving their clientele in Lincoln, the state of Nebraska and in the Midwest. Along with that growth, they have continued to refine their focus on not being your “typical” coin/bullion shop by bringing their customers a private and secure transaction process through an “appointment only” model, providing first-rate, on-hand inventory, and by placing a high priority on informing their clientele throughout their purchasing experience.

As 2023 comes to an end, many people are experiencing great uncertainty with the economy and political climate. Because of that, Lincoln Coin & Bullion is seeing a high interest in new and existing clients purchasing gold and silver to protect their hard-earned money and preserve their future purchasing power.

For more information on how precious metals can provide security for you and your family, please contact Pat and his team at (402) 327-2853. For more information about Lincoln Coin & Bullion, visit LincolnCoinandBullion.com.