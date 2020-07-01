Lincoln Federal Savings Bank Will Open New Corporate Office Location in Lincoln July 27

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank (www.Lincolnfed.com) is proud to announce the opening of their new corporate office at 8400 Maddox Dr., right off of 84th and Van Dorn. The new headquarters will open on July 27 and will house Lincoln Federal’s corporate employees, including loan services. For retail banking services, visit any of their other locations. The current corporate office at 1101 N St. in Lincoln will close permanently at 5 p.m. on July 23.

Operating solely in Nebraska, Lincoln Federal Savings Bank is a depositor-owned financial institution specializing in residential home loans, construction loans, home equity loan products, commercial real estate loans, and deposit services. Because there are no outside shareholders, Lincoln Federal can offer highly competitive rates to customers on loans and help increase housing in the community.

Throughout the relocation, Lincoln Federal Savings Bank’s corporate phone number will remain unchanged, at (402) 474-1400. For more information, visit www.Lincolnfed.com.