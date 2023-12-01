The Lincoln Stars (www.linconstars.com) are thrilled to announce the upcoming promotions for the 2023-24 hockey season. You can view the complete 2023-24 promotional schedule and ticket packs at www.lincolnstars.com.

The promotional schedule for December and January includes the following:

December 8: $2 night

December 15: teddy bear toss

January 5: buddy pass night

January 13: Star Wars night

January 20: princess night

The tickets packs for December and January include the following:

December Weekend Package for December 8, 9 and 10: three games for the price of two | $34 + fees

Star Wars Night Pack for January 13: four tickets and two light wands | $75 + fees

Princess Night Pack January 20: four tickets and two princess souvenirs | $75 + fees

Lincoln Stars hockey is a fun environment to bring your family, friends and coworkers. Bringing a group to a Lincoln Stars game allows you to bond outside of the workplace, take part in intermission games, be seen on the video board and cheer loud for the Lincoln Stars. To learn more about the Lincoln Stars, visit www.linconstars.com.