Lincoln Young Professionals Group (YPG, lincolnypg.com) is excited to announce the return of YP Week, scheduled for October 2 through October 6. This year’s YP Week theme will be Vitality Lincoln, aligning with the Vitality Lincoln community strategic plan as outlined on lcoc.com/vitality-lincoln. YP Week will once again offer a variety of unique opportunities to network with like-minded young professionals and learn more about our incredible city.

One of their biggest YP Week events is their Young Lincoln Leader Awards. Lincoln YPG invites you to nominate young professionals or companies you think deserve to be recognized in the following seven categories: Young Professional of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Nonprofit Professional of the Year, Emerging Leader of the Year, Next Generation Workplace, Diversity and Inclusive Excellence. Visit www.lincolnypg.com to submit your nominations and learn more about this highly anticipated week. If you are not a member of LYPG yet, you are encouraged to join!

Lincoln Young Professionals Group is dedicated to empowering young professionals with educational, leadership and networking opportunities. They hope to empower the youth in Lincoln to create an energetic and dynamic environment of learning, networking and entrepreneurship. To learn more or join, visit LincolnYPG.com.