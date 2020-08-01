Lincoln YPG Announces Seven New Awards to Honor Young Leaders in the Community

Lincoln Young Professionals Group (YPG) (LincolnYPG.com) is excited to announce creation of the Lincoln Young Leader Awards to recognize and honor individuals under age 40 who are making outstanding contributions in the community. Seven awards have been developed and will be awarded at a gala during Lincoln’s annual YP Week in September. The open nomination process opened in late July and will close in mid-August, at which time the finalists in each category will be determined by an external selection committee made up of local leaders.

Award categories include: Young Professional of the Year; Young Citizen of the Year; Young Entrepreneur of the Year; Young Nonprofit Professional of the Year; Emerging Leader of the Year; Next Generation Workplace; and Diversity and Inclusive Excellence.

The Lincoln Young Professionals Group is dedicated to empowering young professionals with educational, leadership, and networking opportunities. With more than 2,000 members, the Lincoln Young Professionals Group is one of the largest in the country. To learn more, join YPG, or submit a nomination, visit LincolnYPG.com.