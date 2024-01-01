Lincoln YPG (Young Professionals Group, LincolnYPG.com) is excited to host a Mini Golf Tournament on January 19 at Sun Valley Lanes & Games. The event will occur from 3 to 5 p.m. Swing into a night of competitive fun with our Young Professionals Mini Golf Tournament! Whether you’re a putting pro or a first-time swinger, this event is the perfect opportunity to connect with fellow young professionals in a relaxed and entertaining setting.

Learn more and register at www.lincolnypg.com/events/event/13507495-mini-golf-tournament. Single Putter prices are $25/YP Member and $30/non-member. Get a team of four together for $100!

Lincoln keeps its young professionals here by fostering a collaborative community enriched with a bolstering economy, connectivity and endless opportunities for its people to flourish. Lincoln Young Professionals group believes in Lincoln, members can make the difference they want to see, develop a career that is pleasing to them and grow into the professional that they want to be.

The Lincoln Young Professionals Group is dedicated to empowering young professionals with educational, leadership and networking opportunities. To learn more or join, visit LincolnYPG.com.