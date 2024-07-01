The Lincoln Airport (lincolnairport.com) hit a milestone on Thursday, May 30 by hosting an open house and ribbon cutting with the Lincoln Chamber o f Commerce to celebrate the completion of the LNKNext Terminal Modernization Project. The public event was held to capture the significance of the $56 million renovations that took nearly two years to complete. The new amenities at LNK include two new baggage claim belts, customer service desk, observation room, boardroom and office spaces.

To celebrate this accomplishment, the ribbon cutting event was filled with festivities that acknowledge the Lincoln community. Local businesses contributed with decorations, activities and music. Throughout the day, tours were given to anyone who wanted to see the new spaces, and special tours were given of the FAA Tower. The event featured raffle prizes, free LNK swag items, therapy dogs, food and drinks, live local music and a photo booth, making the experience even more memorable.

The official ribbon cutting was the highlight of the event. LNK Board Directors, Senior Staff and the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon, marking the project’s completion. Attendees gathered to honor the hard work of the entire LNK team, contractors and everyone involved in making the project a reality. With the newly completed amenities now open to the public, this signifies a new chapter of growth and commitment to the Lincoln community and the region as a whole.

To learn more about the LNK team or LNKNext Terminal Modernization Project, visit lincolnairport.com, or call (402) 458-2480.

Strictly Business recognizes this as the respected authorship of Kate Miller.