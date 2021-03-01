Local NAWIC Chapter to Celebrate Women in Construction Week March 7–13, 2021

The Greater Omaha Chapter #116 of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC, www.nawicomaha.com) along with over a hundred chapters and thousands of members across the nation will this year celebrate Women in Construction (WIC) Week March 7–14. Throughout WIC Week, the NAWIC Greater Omaha Chapter #116 will promote and cohost or host daily activities. It is also a time for the chapter to give back to their community, which they already do a wonderful job of throughout the year.

The focus of Women in Construction Week is to highlight women as a viable component of the construction industry. WIC Week also provides an occasion for NAWIC’s thousands of members across the country to raise awareness of the opportunities available for women in the construction industry and to emphasize the growing role of women in the industry.

To learn more about the National Association of Women in Construction or WIC Week, please visit www.nawicomaha.com. Reach out to Chapter President Ashley Meirose at (402) 836-9701 / Ashley.meirose@unmc.edu with any questions.