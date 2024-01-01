McGill Law (McGillLawyers.com) is exited to host a Nebraska Collaborative Law Training course February 2 and 3 at 3120 Pierce St. Omaha, NE, 68144. On Friday, February 2, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 3, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., they will focus on introductory interdisciplinary collaborative law.

In this step-by-step, interactive two-day training, attendees will learn the Collaborative Law approach to conflict resolution and how to incorporate this revolutionary process into their practice. This program will be valuable to all professionals interested in transforming their dispute resolution practice, including attorneys, financial specialists, mental health professionals and mediators.

This training is designed for family law attorneys, psychologists, therapists and other mental health professionals, and financial professionals, child development and co-parenting specialists as well as anyone assisting family clients in conflict.

Registration and Tuition Information:

Attorney Registration: by January 26 – $700

Mental Health & Financial Professionals Registration: by January 26 – $500

A $50 discount is available if participants print and bring their own presentation material.

Meals and snacks are included in the registration fee. To register, visit mcgilllawyers.com/nebraska-collaborative-law-training.

McGill Law is a woman-owned and operated family law ﬁrm practicing collaborative law, collaborative mediation, mediation and litigation. To contact McGill Law, call (402) 548-5418 or email info@McGillLawyers.com. For more information, go to McGillLawyers.com.