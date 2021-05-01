Nebraska Department of Labor Administers Hiring Incentive Programs

The Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL, dol.nebraska.gov) is offering employers a variety of hiring incentive programs, including the Federal Fidelity Bonding Program, Work Opportunity Tax Credit and On-the-Job Training reimbursement.

The Federal Fidelity Bonding program is a new program for companies looking for innovative ways to meet their hiring requirements while protecting their assets. The program is a hiring tool that provides employers insurance coverage for former offenders and other at risk or hard to place job seekers. The Federal Fidelity Bond provides $5,000 of insurance to cover events such as theft, larceny, or embezzlement by the employee during their first six months of the job or promotion. Employers receive the Federal Fidelity Bond free-of-charge. Contact NDOL today at DOL.FidelityBonds@nebraska.gov for more information.

The Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) is a Federal tax credit available to employers for hiring individuals from certain target groups who have consistently faced significant barriers to employment. Employers may be eligible for a tax credit up to $2,400 if hiring an individual within one year of release from incarceration due to a felony conviction. Email wotchelp@nebraska.gov for more information.

The Nebraska Department of Labor is also offering an on-the-job training reimbursement for employers who are planning to hire a worker who was impacted by a layoff. Employers who are willing to provide training on the job may be eligible for a 50–75% wage reimbursement up to $10,000. On-the-job training helps employers recruit more efficiently, hire better-prepared employees who understand workplace expectations, and reduce their training costs. These programs also help jobseekers quickly reenter the workforce while increasing their skills and earning a wage. Contact one of NDOL’s job centers to speak to a reemployment coordinator or email NDOL.EconomicTransition@nebraska.gov.