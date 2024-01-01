Nebraska Enterprise Fund (NEF, www.nebbiz.org) will be hosting a hybrid Legal Series for Business Owners with experts from Cline Williams monthly. Topics will be announced as the events get closer.

Join NEF for an informative and engaging event designed specifically for small business owners like you! Their Legal Series for Business Owners is your opportunity to gain valuable insights and guidance on legal matters that may affect your business.

During this event, expert speakers will cover a range of legal topics relevant to business owners, including contract law, intellectual property, employment law and more. You’ll have the chance to ask questions and network with fellow entrepreneurs in a relaxed setting.

Event dates include: January 9, February 13, March 12, April 9, May 14, June 11, July 9, August 13, September 10, October 8, November 12 and December 10. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enhance your legal knowledge and protect your business. Reserve your spot today!

The Nebraska Enterprise Fund was launched in 1994 to assist in procuring grant and loan funds to meet long-term operational and lending needs. They provide business development services and ﬁnancing to micro and small businesses across the state. For more information about NEF and their services, go to www.nebbiz.org or contact (402) 685-5500 / nef@nebbiz.org to inquire about what it looks like to be a client.