Neemann & Sons Proud to Celebrate 40 Years of Providing Quality Home Exterior Services

Neemann & Sons (neemannandsons.com) is proud to be celebrating 40 years of serving the Lincoln community with quality exterior home services! Terry Neemann started Terry Neemann Roofing in 1981 as a part-time job to earn some additional income. As the business and family grew, the name was changed to Neemann & Sons, Inc., with Terry’s wife, Chris, serving as office manager and their three sons, Travis, Trevor, and Trent, joining the team as their business continues to grow. Neemann & Sons started out offering only roofing and, over the years, added a wide array of exterior and repair services. The Neemann & Sons expansion continued with the acquisition of Sprague Roofing’s commercial roofing division in 2018.

Neemann & Sons provides their customers with family-friendly service, using high-quality products. They offer a wide range of exterior services, including roofing, siding, seamless gutters, aluminum soffit and fascia, replacement windows, blown-in insulation, gutter cleaning, Halo Lights, and other repairs. Terry & Chris Neemann appreciate their loyal customers over the past 40 years. Neemann & Sons have dedicated their business to great customer service and will be here to service clients for many years to come. Learn more at neemannandsons.com, call (402) 423-4853, or email info@neemannandsons.com.