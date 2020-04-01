No Coast Business Advisors Opens New Recording Studio, Now Available for Use

No Coast Business Advisors (nocoastbusinessadvisors.com) recently opened their shiny new recording studio, available for use by their clients. The new studio is equipped with the latest advancements in recording technology, including a 4K Ultra HD video camera that offers stunning and clear resolution and an audio recording system that produces professional quality results. Through use of the studio, No Coast consulting and social media clients now have the ability to record and broadcast professional quality videos and podcasts for use in advertising, YouTube, social media, and other mediums. No Coast also has a partnership with a professional video editor for additional services when required. No Coast’s goal is to continue expanding and improving their studio and their services in order to provide their clients with access to the most current technologies and experiences so they can keep a competitive edge in the business sphere and on social media platforms.

No Coast Business Advisors operates nationally, assisting both sellers and buyers to reach their goals. Their brokers are trained and equipped to help with valuations, the listing and promotion of a business to its target audience, the selection and presentation of businesses that fit a buyer’s criteria, the closing process, and more. For more information, visit nocoastbusinessadvisors.com. For questions, call (402) 217-3252 or email Jethro at jethro@ncbabroker.com.