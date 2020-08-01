Omaha Fashion Week Slated for August 27– 29, Live and Digital Ticket Options Available

Join Omaha Fashion Week (omahafashionweek.com) for another exciting season of fashion and glamour, taking place August 27–29! This season features multiple ways to experience all the excitement, with both Live and Digital Ticket options available.

Live Tickets include premium seating along the runway, plus the Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery | Dreams MedSpa VIP Experience with valet parking, Absolut Juice signature cocktails, and complimentary hors d’oeuvres. Digital Tickets grant access to all the fashion and glamour of Omaha Fashion Week…online! Plus, exciting extras like designer interview videos, behind-the-scenes peeks backstage, and more. The show schedule is as follows:

Thursday, August 27 – DISCORDIA Designer Showcase

Friday, August 28 – HARMONIA Designer Showcase

Saturday, August 29 – VIP Runway Finale

On the inside, Omaha Fashion Week is a talent incubator that seamlessly connects designers, stylists, photographers, artists, and models through nurturing platforms and engaging opportunities. On the outside, it is the Midwest’s premier fashion event, spotlighting fashion innovations and celebrating creative excellence! Visit www.omahafashionweek.com/tickets to snag your tickets.