Operation Triumphus Captures Vietnam Veteran Stories to Help Preserve History

Operation Triumphus (operationtriumphus.org) is a new platform designed to preserve the stories and memories of Vietnam Veterans in an interactive multimedia experience. The site is designed to crowdsource and catalogue stories, pictures, and videos from Veterans and share them in a way that is engaging and interactive.

By splitting stories into themed segments and applying hashtags and links, Operation Triumphus allows users to dive deeply into related content, dates, themes, locations, and even military units. The platform will allow users to share their stories, photos, and videos and interact with other users’ stories.

The service launched to the public on April 15. It is free to make an account, and both Veterans and their family members can share content. In addition to preserving history and memories, the site will function as a social network for Vietnam Veterans to reunite and collaborate and will endeavor to provide the “welcome home” that many of the era’s Veterans never received.

“Vietnam Veterans weren’t given the same celebration as other Veterans who returned home, and if we aren’t careful, before too long our stories and legacies will be gone,” said Former Crewmember U.S.S. Missouri BB-63. “That is why a project like Operation Triumphus is so important! Our stories deserve to be heard.”

To share your stories about Vietnam, please visit operationtriumphus.org or email Steve at steve@operationtriumphus.org.