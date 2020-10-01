Pollack & Ball Honors Collections Team

The law firm of Pollack & Ball, LLC (pollackandball.com) recently honored its associates and staff working in the Collections Practice area of the firm. Though the attorneys at the firm practice primarily in the areas of criminal defense, family law, and personal injury, Pollack & Ball also has been actively engaged in representing creditors for more than 20 years.

Their team, from senior partners to associates and staff, were honored for providing top-quality representation for Pollack & Ball clients and all of their collection needs. With combined experience of more than 70 years, the collections team was honored for being “second-to-none,” in providing both local and national creditor clients with unparalleled service and results.

Pollack & Ball, LLC is located at the Candy House, 1003 H St., named for its original builder and owner, Dr. Albert Candy. He built the home in 1888, and the firm was honored to restore the property to its original beauty in 2005. For more information about Pollack & Ball, visit pollackandball.com or call (402) 476-7474.