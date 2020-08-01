Pollack & Ball LLC Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary

The law firm of Pollack & Ball LLC (www.pollackandball.com) is celebrating their 20-year anniversary this year. The three attorneys that make up Pollack & Ball—Sanford “Sandy” Pollack, John Ball, and Heather Colton—have over 50 years of combined experience.

Sandy attended the University of Nebraska College of Law where he earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1995. Sandy entered private practice in 1996 and is the founding member of the firm Pollack & Ball. John attended the University of Wisconsin and Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Psychology in 1996. He then attended law school at The University of Washburn School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor degree in 1999. John entered private practice in 1999, and is the managing partner at the firm. Heather attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she earned her bachelor’s degree in criminology and criminal justice in 2010. Heather then attended the University of Nebraska College of Law where she earned her Juris Doctor degree in 2014. Heather’s employment at Pollack & Ball began in 2011 as a law clerk and then joined the firm as an associate attorney in 2014, and she is now a partner.

Pollack & Ball, LLC is located at 1003 H St. The firm represents clients in the areas of criminal law, family law, and personal injury law. The cornerstone of the practice is their commitment to clients. Learn more online at www.pollackandball.com or call (402) 476-7474.