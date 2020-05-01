Residence Inn by Marriott Lincoln South Finishes Complete Remodel

Residence Inn by Marriott in South Lincoln (www.residenceinn.com/lnkri) has recently undergone a complete remodel of their facility. Updates were made to the 91 guest suites to achieve a more modern look and feel. The breakfast nook, lobby, fitness center, and indoor pool and spa area were also given a facelift. The Marriott property even made improvements to the hotel’s landscape, including its beautiful outdoor patio with a firepit and outdoor grill.

“We’ve been privileged to help many members in our community over the years and now we are brand new again for you!” said Ty Wright, director of sales.

The meeting space at the Residence Inn is impressive as well. The clean and crisp event room has new audio/video equipment and can fit up to 45 guests with theater seating. Snack and beverage items can be purchased through the hotel for meetings, and outside or catered food is permitted.

Residence Inn focuses on creating the best extended stay experience. Guests can enjoy roomy and comfortable suites with fully-equipped kitchens. The hotel serves complimentary full hot and cold breakfast items, and there is even a complimentary evening social held in the lobby Monday through Wednesday. Other amenities include an on-site guest laundry facility, 24-hour suite shop, and free Wi-Fi.

To learn more about Residence Inn by Marriott in South Lincoln or to book your next stay, visit www.residenceinn.com/lnkri or call (402) 423-1555.