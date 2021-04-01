Rose Equipment Celebrates “50-Plus-One-Year” Anniversary

Rose Equipment (www.roseequipmentinc.com) will host an open house for a “50-Plus-One-Year” celebration to commemorate the company’s significant anniversary milestone. Rose Equipment has proudly served Nebraska and the Midwest for over 50 years. To celebrate, Rose invites you to their open house on Wednesday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their building located at 8055 Fletcher Ave. in Lincoln. This celebration was initially planned last year, but unfortunately COVID-19 delayed party plans, hence the “50-Plus-One-Year” theme of the event!

Don’t miss out on the free lunch catered by Mary Ellen’s BBQ, drawings for branded swag, and awesome door prizes from well-known vendors like Aries, Cimline, Fibercrete, Global, LeeBoy, Sakai, and more. Everyone is welcome, and they hope to see you there!

For five decades, Rose Equipment has been a valued partner in the construction and municipal equipment industry in Nebraska and the surrounding area. While the company has grown and evolved over the years, they have remained dedicated to meeting the equipment needs of their clients for nearly every sized job. With their variety of quality new, used, and rented equipment, they are equipped to find the right solution for any project. In addition to equipment sales, Rose’s commitment to their clients continues with their full-service parts and service departments.

To learn more about how Rose Equipment can assist you with your next construction project or municipal service need, give Brad or Russ a call at (402) 467-5988 or email info@roseequipmentinc.com. For more information, please visit their website at www.roseequipmentinc.com.