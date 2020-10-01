Saro Cider Hits Their Stride, Celebrates Two Years in Business

Saro Cider (sarocider.com) celebrated their second anniversary on September 21 and are excited to have really hit their stride and developed a sound identify for creating high-quality, unique ciders in that time. With a love for travel and exploration, Saro founders Tracy Sanford, Matt Wood, Paige Duncan, and Jonathan Henning, along with Eric Leyden, president of operations and cider maker, have tasted delicious ciders throughout the world and strive to share their experiences through the craft of cider making. All of their delicious ciders are named for destinations descriptive of their wanderlust.

“I think we have really hit our stride and are really comfortable with our identity,” said Cider Maker Eric Leyden. “We set out to separate from the herd and have been able to do that through experimentation and willingness to fail. We have built relationships with other small producers in the state and continue to challenge ourselves and deliver truly unique ciders. I think it would be a mistake not to mention our tasting room that is a great introduction to our brand and a way to experience our diversity with simple to dry and complex flavors, cider cocktails, and barrel aged products.”

Saro Cider is a company of five owners, and they create and serve their own unique, handcrafted ciders and gluten-free small plates out of their Lincoln location. Their cidery and tasting room is located at 18th and N Streets. To learn more, visit sarocider.com, call (531) 500-3966, or email info@sarocider.com.