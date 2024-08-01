Live2Lead’s (live2lead.live) simulcast event, on October 24, is focused on speaking “from the heart.” Tickets are on sale now! Don’t miss out on empowering words from keynote speakers John C. Maxwell, best-selling author; Michael Jr., comedian and actor; Chris Robinson, EVP of Entrepreneur Solutions and Dr. Susan Meyerle, Executive Director of the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team!

Attendees learn from renowned leadership experts in various industries, gain new perspectives on relevant topics, and leave prepared with practical tools to maximize their leadership abilities and trajectories. Our attendees leave equipped and excited to lead and create change with renewed passion and drive.

For those that love to get in front of leaders, this is a great opportunity to become a sponsor. For more information on this and the Live2Lead event, visit live2lead.live, or email susan@2liferesources.com.