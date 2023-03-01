Sip Nebraska is elated to announce that the 10th anniversary Spring Festival will be held on May 6 at Mahoney State Park. Discover wineries, breweries, and distilleries from all over Nebraska and enjoy unlimited tastings of wine, craft beer, hard cider, and spirits. Take your favorite drink home by purchasing a glass, bottle, or six-pack.

In addition to drinks, enjoy live music, artisan vendors, and a tasty tour of the food truck alley. Have fun playing lawn games, or explore the beauty of Mahoney State Park in springtime on a trolley tour. Find the complete list of activities, food vendors, musicians, and more on Sip Nebraska’s Facebook (Sip Nebraska) and Instagram (@sipnebraska) while the Blur Events website is under maintenance.

If you’re looking for lodging, Mahoney State Park has various options. To reserve your stay, please get in touch with Maggie at maggie@blurevents.com or call (402) 882-2448. Let’s Sip into 2023 with Sip Nebraska’s 10th Anniversary Spring Festival!

Every year, Sip Nebraska brings together a community of local wine, craft beer, spirits, and their fans to celebrate the Nebraska beverage industry. For more information about Sip Nebraska’s tenth annual festival or to purchase tickets, visit their Facebook page (Sip Nebraska).