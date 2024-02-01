Register today for a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate the opening of Skin Experts (www.skinexperts.com) in Shadow Lake! The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 7474 Towne Center Parkway STE T119 Papillion, NE from 4 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20. Skin Experts will be giving away a raffle prize and special offers! When it comes to skincare, they combine revolutionary technology from Europe and Asia with carefully curated ingredients that work synergistically to help skin look fuller, fresher and younger, creating results you can really see.

Skin Experts is adding a modern touch to the skincare and facial treatment industry that goes beyond the surface level. By combining the most advanced technologies with revolutionary skincare using ingredients for proven results, their experts are here to create long-term change you can really see. You will be able to customize your facial for your skin.

“Skin Experts is a place to help guide you on your skincare journey to overall wellness with the knowledge of how to take care of your skin,” stated Erin Mann, Spa Director for the Omaha location.

Skin Experts offers luxury, hi-tech facials for all skin types at a price you won’t believe. See a transformation worth sharing! For more information on personalizing your skincare, visit www.skinexperts.com or contact Skin Expert’s staff at hellolincoln@skinexperts.com / (531) 500-5224.