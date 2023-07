Prospective students and their families will have several opportunities to get a closer look at Southeast Community College (SCC, southeast.edu) during the 2023- 2024 academic year. The College’s Admissions Office recently announced its lineup of Discover Days and Career Days for the upcoming year.

Discovery Days schedule by campus, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., is as follows:

Beatrice Campus: Monday, Oct. 9 | Monday, Nov. 6 Monday, Feb. 12 | Tuesday, March 26

Lincoln Campus: Friday, 29 | Friday, Nov. 17 Friday, March 8 | Monday, April 15

Milford Campus: Friday, 6 | Friday, Nov. 3 Friday, March 1 | Monday, April 8 Career Days schedule by campus is as follows:

Careers in Construction Day: Thursday, 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Milford Campus

Careers in Ag Day: Wednesday, 27, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Beatrice Campus

Automotive Career Expo: Tuesday, 10, 6-8 p.m., Lincoln Campus

Careers in Manufacturing & Engineering Technologies Day: Wednesday, 25, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Milford Campus

Powersports Career Expo: Tuesday, 6, 5-7 p.m., Milford Campus

Careers in Technology Day: Wednesday, 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Campus

Careers in Transportation Day: Tuesday, 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Milford Campus

Careers in Healthcare Day: Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Campus



SCC also offers individual tours, group tours and its virtual tour online. Registration information for all events can be found at www.southeast.edu/visitscc.