SP Group Supports Muscular Dystrophy Association at Omaha Golf Classic

SP Group, P.C. (spgrouppc.com) team members participated in the third annual Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Omaha Golf Classic presented by Meridian Clinical Research on September 16 to show their support for MDA’s mission. In the end, the tournament raised a total of more than $73,500 to support future research and MDA Summer Camp events.

Mother Nature was kind, as the beautiful day brought out 108 golfers to the tournament at Tiburon Golf Club. The four-person scramble included competitions for longest drive, longest putt, and closest to the pin. SP Group was a hole sponsor for the event, and their team included Enrolled Agent Troy Stentz and CPA’s Jason Hardy, Rachel Clymer, and Ross Reynolds.

SP Group, P.C. is a growing entrepreneurial accounting firm that serves growth-oriented companies and talented individuals in the Midwest. They value the relationships they have developed with their clients over the years. For more information, follow SP Group on Facebook (@SP Group, P.C.) or Twitter (@SPGroupPC), call them at (402) 420-7758, or visit spgrouppc.com