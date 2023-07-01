Sumner Place (sumnerplacecare.com) is extremely proud to announce their recognition as a 2023 Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award recipient by the American Health Care Association (AHCA). They earned this title for their commitment to improving the lives of their residents through quality care.

This distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the

AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities.

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three- level process that is reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve quality of life and care of long term care residents and staff.

Sumner Place is one of 32 facilities and a home healthcare agency owned and/or managed by Vetter Senior Living (VSL) in Elkhorn. The care center’s administrator and staff develop plans to continuously improve their services and facility with the support from the VSL network. Learn more at sumnerplacecare.com or by calling (402) 475-6791.