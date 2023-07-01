Sun Valley Lanes & Games (sunvalleylanes. com) is co-hosting their Pins & Sticks 2.0 event with Numark Golf Course. Ever wanted to combine golf, bowling and a raffle with awesome prizes all in one day? Get ready for exactly that on Sunday, August 27 at Numark, 4944 S 89th St. Check-in starts at 7:40 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. This is a 21+ event.

The entry fee is $500 for a four person team and includes a catered lunch, cash prizes, pin prizes and drink tickets. The day will start with the golf tournament, then lunch will be served at 1:15 p.m. with the bowling competition starting promptly at 1:50 p.m. The raffle and overall standings/prizes will come after the competition ends. Online registration is required for this event. You can register and find tournament rules at www.sunvalleylanes.com/tournaments.

Sun Valley Lanes & Games, located at 321 Victory Ln., is Lincoln’s largest and most modern entertainment center. Guests love the full-service bar and grill with large-screen HD TVs, and games such as Billiards, Megatouch, Bankshot and Big Red Keno. With over 30 lanes, Sun Valley offers exclusive non-traditional fun bowling games not found in any other Nebraska center, including Rocky Road Race, Virtual Red Pin and Strike Challenge, just to name a few. To learn more, go online to sunvalleylanes. com. Further questions can be directed to (402) 475-3469.