Sun Valley Lanes & Games (sunvalleylanes.com) is thrilled to announce a new start time for its popular “Weekend Warrior” event. Beginning immediately, Weekend Warrior will start at 9:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night, offering guests unlimited Xtreme glow-in-the-dark bowling until midnight for just $16.95 per person.

In addition to the unlimited bowling, Weekend Warrior participants will also enjoy special discounts on two of Sun Valley Lanes & Games’ most exciting attractions. Combat Zone Laser Tag and Lucky Putt Mini Golf will be available for only $4.95 per person per game, providing even more fun and value for guests.

“We listened to our customers and recognized the demand for an earlier start time,” said Brian Kleinknecht, Operations Manager of Sun Valley Lanes & Games. “We are excited to make this change and offer a more convenient and enjoyable experience for everyone. Weekend Warrior has been a cornerstone of our entertainment offerings for over a decade, and we believe the new schedule will make it even more popular.”

Sun Valley Lanes & Games invites everyone to join in the fun and excitement of Weekend Warrior. For more information or to make bowling reservation, visit their website at sunvalleylanes.com.

Sun Valley Lanes & Games is Lincoln’s premier entertainment destination, offering a wide range of activities including bowling, laser tag, mini golf and more. With state-of-the-art facilities and a commitment to providing exceptional service, Sun Valley Lanes & Games is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages.