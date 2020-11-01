Sun Valley Lanes Opens New Laser Tag Arena, Expands Arcade and Covered Patio

Sun Valley Lanes & Games (sunvalleylanes.com), Lincoln’s largest and most modern entertainment center, has completed the first of two phases in its $4 million renovation and expansion, which includes a new military-themed laser tag experience, an expanded arcade and redemption center, an expanded lounge space, and a new covered patio with two firepits.

Customers can purchase their Fun Valley Passport, which acts as their gateway to fun throughout the facility. The card is reloadable and can be used anywhere in the facility. Tickets earned from the games are automatically stored on the player’s card for their convenience, which can then be redeemed for anything from candy to high end electronics. For those customers that register their card through Sun Valley Lanes’ complimentary Players Club program, they can also use their card to earn points on their purchases for free perks and rewards.

For those customers looking for a great place to watch the game while sipping a cold beverage, the new expanded Sun Valley Lounge will soon have 22 70” TVs, as well as a convenient covered patio with firepits. The new patio area will soon overlook the “green space”, which will be introduced in Phase 2. The Phase 2 of the expansion will also include the new indoor Lucky Putt miniature golf, as well as three outdoor sand volleyball courts, and is expected to be completed prior to the end of 2020.

If you haven’t already, be sure to check out the newly expanded Sun Valley Lanes & Games, Lincoln’s best place to Meet, Eat, and Compete. Learn more online at sunvalleylanes.com.