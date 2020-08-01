Tipsy Tina’s Taco Cantina Menu Tantalizes in Anticipation of Summer Opening

More than a dozen varieties of street tacos, churros, taco boxes, Mexican sodas, breakfast tacos, Mahi Mahi or shrimp seafood salads, chicken or steak fiesta salads, and more head up the menu for Tipsy Tina’s Taco Cantina, as the new business nears opening at 800 Q St. They also offer a full catering menu, and you’ll have the opportunity to choose from more than 30 beers on draft and more than 40 available in bottles. Add to that more than 200 tantalizing tequilas and signature blended drinks, including flavored margaritas, daiquiris, piña coladas, the Rum Runner, Shortcake, Hurricane, Midnight Old Fashioned, Elderflower, and the Michelada, which mixes Worcestershire, lime juice, clam juice, and a spice blend, then tops it with Tipsy Tina’s Mexican lager and a chili-salt rim!

Under the same ownership as Mckinney’s Irish Pub, Tipsy Tina’s owner Nate Stewart said it’s been a long ride but their construction and preparation to open for business is nearing its end, so the opening is imminent. He said Tipsy Tina’s a la cart taco menu and lighter-fare options make the Cantina a great option for happy hours, late-night eats, and a quick-stop food option during events in the haymarket. Folks will also enjoy the refreshing Mexican beach-style cocktails formulated from an extensive selection of tequilas and other alcohol options. Nate also partnered with Lazy Horse Brewing to create a one-of-a-kind Tipsy Tina’s Mexican Lager that’s already a big hit on draft at Lazy Horse. Watch for more details about the upcoming opening on the Tipsy Tina’s Taco Cantina Facebook page (@tipsytinastacocantina).